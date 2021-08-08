Driver dies after SUV overturns early Sunday morning in Georgetown County

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of an SUV was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 3:15 a.m. on Powell Road near Walker Road. Troopers said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet SUV lost control while driving north on Powell Road.

The SUV went off the road and overturned, killing the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said. SCHP is investigating the crash.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories