Driver dies after SUV overturns early Sunday morning in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of an SUV was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 3:15 a.m. on Powell Road near Walker Road. Troopers said the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet SUV lost control while driving north on Powell Road.

The SUV went off the road and overturned, killing the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said. SCHP is investigating the crash.

