Driver killed after vehicle hit tree in Loris area identified

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The person killed after the vehicle they were driving struck a tree in the Loris area has been identified.

Tommy B. Kempen, 46, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was identified as the person killed by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on May 7 in the along Highway 9 Bypass near Liberty Church Road about four miles east of Loris, South Carolina Highway patrol reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash involved only one vehicle and the vehicle hit a tree.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the vehicle was a 2006 Pontiac G6. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died after the Pontiac ran off the road and slammed into the tree. The driver died on the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

