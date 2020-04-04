Driver, passenger dead after pick-up truck in Horry County hits tree, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The driver and passenger of a truck both died in a wreck early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said a Ford F-150 was heading south on Nichols Highway when it ran off the road and struck a tree. It was reported around 5:45 a.m.

One person was ejected and another person was trapped, according to troopers.

The driver of the truck and the passenger both died, according to Highway Patrol.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of those killed. Count on News13 for updates.

