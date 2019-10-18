Driver airlifted with serious injuries after dump truck overturns near Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to the hospital after a dump truck overturned near Loris.

Crews were called to the area of 2604 Highway 66 around 7:25 a.m. for a single vehicle crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews extricated the driver of the dump truck.

The driver was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries.

The SC Department of Public Safety is also on scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work the scene.

