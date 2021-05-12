Drivers asked to avoid a section of Mr. Joe White Avenue as crews respond to a structure fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities are asking drivers to please avoid a section of Mr. Joe White Avenue due to a structure fire.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews are on the scene at 1115 Mr. Joe White Ave. The fire is out, but the road is closed to traffic from Carver Street to White Street.

Firefighters rescued four people and one dog through windows, according to Capt. Christian Sliker.

Crews are clearing smoke and trying to save property now.

