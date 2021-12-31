1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Hwy 17 in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was dead and another three injured after a crash Friday morning in the area of Highway 17 at Azalea Lakes Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. Friday after the driver of a 2017 Ford Taurus failed to yield the right of way when turning onto Hwy.17 and was hit by a 2015 Hyundai sedan, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina HIghway Patrol.

The passenger in the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and died, according to Lee. The driver of the Ford, along with the passenger and driver in the Hyundai, were wearing seatbelts and have been taken to a hospital.

Traffic lanes in the area were closed for a handful of hours due to the crash, but had reopened, as of 11:30 a.m.