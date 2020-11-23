Drivers asked to avoid Hwy 9 in Longs after multi-vehicle crash

(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue) A crash in Longs delayed traffic on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

LONGS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is requesting for drivers to avoid the area of East Highway 9 and Bucks Trail in Longs after a multi-vehicle crash. 

The crash was causing slowed traffic as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the post.

