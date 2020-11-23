Drivers asked to avoid Hwy 9 in Longs after multi-vehicle crash

LONGS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is requesting for drivers to avoid the area of East Highway 9 and Bucks Trail in Longs after a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash was causing slowed traffic as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue.
No one was injured in the crash, according to the post.
LATEST HEADLINES
- DHEC: 1,095 new cases of COVID-19 for SC, 5 additional deaths
- Brewer named Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the week
- Sunny and seasonable afternoon, watching rain chances for Thanksgiving
- Two college freshmen ditch school, go on nationwide fishing trip
- CCU women’s basketball season opener cancelled after positive COVID tests on USC Aiken team