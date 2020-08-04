Drone video: A look at the damage done to Sea Cabin Pier in Cherry Grove

CHERRY GROVE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Sea Cabin Pier in Cherry Grove was damaged by Hurricane Isaias Monday night as it moved through the area.
Drone footage shows the extent of the damage done. Watch the footage in the video player above.
A portion of the middle of the pier is missing. Beachgoers were asked to not swim near the pier as the missing pieces could still be in the water.
