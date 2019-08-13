Body recovered after search for missing swimmer on Intracoastal Waterway, coroner’s office says

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A body has been recovered after crews spent days searching for a missing swimmer on the Intracoastal Waterway, the coroner’s office says.

Robert Edge, with the Horry County Coroner’s Office, says the drowning victim was recovered.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue’s dive team, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources continued the search for the missing swimmer on Monday.

  • Photo: Melanie Moore
  • Photo: Melanie Moore
  • Photo: Melanie Moore

On Facebook, Horry County Fire Rescue said the department’s Marine Rescue/Dive Team responded to the call near mile marker 53 of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The call was dispatched by Horry County 911 around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard is also assisting with the search.

Count on News13 to keep you updated.

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: