Body recovered after search for missing swimmer on Intracoastal Waterway, coroner’s office says

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A body has been recovered after crews spent days searching for a missing swimmer on the Intracoastal Waterway, the coroner’s office says.

Robert Edge, with the Horry County Coroner’s Office, says the drowning victim was recovered.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue’s dive team, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources continued the search for the missing swimmer on Monday.

On Facebook, Horry County Fire Rescue said the department’s Marine Rescue/Dive Team responded to the call near mile marker 53 of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The call was dispatched by Horry County 911 around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard is also assisting with the search.

