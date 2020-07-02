Duck Donuts is coming to North Myrtle Beach, opening July 9

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Duck Donuts will open its second Grand Strand location in North Myrtle Beach on Main Street.

The store, known for serving made-to-order donuts, will open at 7 am. on July 9 at 779 Main Street. In addition to donuts, they also serve Duck Donuts’ signature coffee blends— Riptide Roast, Light House Blend, and numerous espresso drinks, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, and new menu items including frozen beverages and milkshakes.

Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon.

The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

To celebrate the opening with the community, there will be a special prize package for the first and 100th guest in line Thursday morning featuring retail items and free donut coupons.

The 1,300-sq.-ft. store reflects the franchise’s iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere.

“We received an overwhelming welcome from the community and vacationers when we opened our first location in Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach,” said Sharon Reynolds, Duck Donuts Myrtle Beach general manager. “And we look forward to now delivering the same smiles in the North Myrtle Beach area.”

Employees will wear gloves at all times. High-touch surfaces will be frequently sanitized and the store will remain in compliance with all state and federal cleanliness guidelines. In-store seating has been removed and customers will be asked to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For grand opening details, specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts North Myrtle Beach Facebook page or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com.







The first Myrtle Beach Duck Donuts, owned by DOW Foods Group, opened in June 2019, and is located at 117 Maryport Dr, Unit #1, in Ocean Lakes Village.