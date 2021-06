SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) – All’s wells that ends well, the saying goes.

That was the case Saturday when a crew from Horry County Fire Rescue Station 1 in Socastee rescued some baby ducklings from a storm drain in the Ivystone Drive area.

Of course, HCFR reports, the rescue would not have been possible without help from the mother duck, who made noises to help coax her ducklings from the drain. When all was said and done, it proved to be a happy family reunion, HCRF said.