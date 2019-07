MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new resident is joining Brookgreen Gardens and he is “otterly” adorable.

Eddie the Otter was rescued by a Horry County Police Officer named Eddie. Officer Eddie took Otter Eddie to the Ark Animal Hospital where he was treated for a leg injury. He was then taken to Brookgreen Gardens where staff say he is healthy and thriving.

And just so cute!