GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – An elderly Georgetown man is missing, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Alford Russ, 72, was last seen on July 17th in the Gresham area of Marion County, driving a dark 1991 Chevy S10.

Missing: Daniel Alford Russ, 72, of Georgetown. Last seen July 17th in the Gresham area driving a dark 1991 Chevy S10. Please call 843-423-8399 with any information regarding Mr. Russ’ whereabouts. Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office-South Carolina on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

You’re asked to call 843-423-8399 with any information about where he may be.