Emergency crews respond to fire at Grand Strand Marshalls

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews responded to a fire Saturday inside a Grand Strand Marshalls.

Horry County Fire Rescue and police were dispatched to the Kings Road location around 2:56 p.m. Saturday.

HCFR says the fire was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system before it was able to spread.

There were no reported injuries, the agency said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories