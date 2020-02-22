Emergency crews respond to fire at Grand Strand Marshalls

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews responded to a fire Saturday inside a Grand Strand Marshalls.

Horry County Fire Rescue and police were dispatched to the Kings Road location around 2:56 p.m. Saturday.

#HCFR and the @horrycountypd are at 10816 Kings Rd. for a fire that was initially dispatched at 2:56 p.m.



The fire was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system before it was able to spread.



There are no reported injuries and this fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/heq25ep0vE — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 22, 2020

HCFR says the fire was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system before it was able to spread.

There were no reported injuries, the agency said.

The fire remains under investigation.

