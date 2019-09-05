Emergency rescue services suspended for portion of Georgetown County due to winds

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Emergency rescue services have been suspended for a portion of Georgetown County due to winds, according to Jackie Broach-Akers, with the county.

Emergency rescue services for all areas south of Highmarket Street that are serviced by Georgetown County Fire and EMS “until wind speeds subside to a safe level to put crews back on the roads.”

Anyone experiencing and emergency are still able to call 911 to be added to a list, and “rescuers will prioritize calls once service resumes.”

