Hurricane Dorian is a Category 2 with 110 mph winds, tornado watch issued
Chesterfield County Schools Coastal Carolina University Dillon School District 3 Florence School District One Florence-Darlington Technical College Francis Marion University Georgetown County Schools Horry County Schools Horry Georgetown Technical College Marion County Schools Marlboro County Schools Robeson Community College Robeson County Schools Scotland County Schools The Carolina Academy Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School Virtus Academy Williamsburg County Schools Williamsburg County Schools

Emergency rescue services suspended for portion of Georgetown County due to winds

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Emergency rescue services have been suspended for a portion of Georgetown County due to winds, according to Jackie Broach-Akers, with the county.

Emergency rescue services for all areas south of Highmarket Street that are serviced by Georgetown County Fire and EMS “until wind speeds subside to a safe level to put crews back on the roads.”

Anyone experiencing and emergency are still able to call 911 to be added to a list, and “rescuers will prioritize calls once service resumes.”

