Employers to interview for 25 full-time positions at job fair in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – SC Works and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health will host an open-air job Fair Wednesday at the Waccamaw Center for Mental Health in Conway.

Nine employers will be conducting on-site interviews for about 25 full-time positions during the event, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 164 Waccamaw Medical Park Drive.

Employers registered to participate include: Marriott’s OceanWatch Villas at Grande Dunes, Carolinas Staffing Solutions, MasterCorp, Brittain Resorts, Conway Medical Center, AVX Corporation, 5 Star Home Care, Coastal Asphalt, Pruitt Health Conway at Conway Medical Center

In addition, Marriott’s Ocean Watch Villas at Grande Dunes, Brittain Resorts, Conway Medical Center and Pruitt Health Conway at Conway Medical Center will be offering offering health, vision and dental benefits for full-time employees.

More information is available by going to the SC Works website or by visiting or calling a local SC Works center.