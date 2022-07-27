MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the end of an era for Mustang Week along the Grand Strand.

Event organizers say it’s the country’s best and largest week-long Mustang event. This year’s event will be the last.

“Mustang Week is unlike anything you’ve ever attended,” longtime Mustang Week Event Staff Member Brad Worley said. “It’s the annual pilgrimage that brings us all together, in one place, to celebrate the iconic Ford Mustang.”

“Nothing can prepare you for the first time you see and hear a group of Mustang Week participants pass you on Myrtle Beach’s streets,” Worley said.

Event organizers have not disclosed why they are ending the event.

Wednesday night the staff hosted “Stangs at the Beaver” at The Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet. Thursday, the action takes place in the Pee Dee at Darlington Dragway in Darlington, then it’s back to Myrtle Beach Mall for the Car Show on Friday and Saturday.

Visit the Mustang Week website for a full list of events.