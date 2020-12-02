Missing endangered teen in Murrells Inlet found safe

UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a teenager reported as missing in Murrells Inlet earlier today. Officers say Brody Seward, 17, is safe.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are looking for a missing endangered teenager last seen in the Murrells Inlet area.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding Brody Seward, 1.

Seward walked away from Inlet Pediatrics in Murrells Inlet today, according to the sheriff’s office. He was last seen at the Circle K convenience store at Wachesaw Road and U.S. 17 Bypass.

He is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, and wearing a red Christmas sweater with a bow, gray sweat pants and white flip-flops with socks.

Anyone seeing Brody should call 911 or (843) 546-5102 and report his whereabouts.