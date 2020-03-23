‘Everything hurts’: YouTube comedians run Myrtle Beach Marathon in enormous shoes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A YouTube comedian with nearly 33 million subscribers filmed a video of himself and two friends running the 2020 Myrtle Beach Marathon in enormous sneakers.

MrBeast uploaded the video on Saturday, two weeks after the 23rd running of the 26.2-mile race. The video as been watched more than 10 million times in the first 24 hours and it was the number one trending video on YouTube on Sunday afternoon. About 5,000 runners joined them in the marathon, half marathon and 5k race on Mar. 7.

In the video, MrBeast says he and his two fellow runners are wearing “the world’s largest shoes.”

“We’re two miles in, how do you feel?” MrBeast asks another running wearing the huge shoes.

“Everything hurts, these shoes are too big, I don’t know if this is possible,” the other runner responded.

MrBeast says the custom-made shoes are “size 40,” weigh five pounds per shoe and cost $12,000.