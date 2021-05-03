Ex-Horry County resident accused of killing stepson reverses decision, requests legal counsel

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) - Hospitals in Horry County served more than 500,000 patients amid the pandemic in 2020, uncovering a need for continued expansion of health care offerings and facilities in the area.

The 2020 South Carolina Health Plan projects Horry County needing an additional 155 hospital beds by 2024. That demand not only stems from a shift in patient demographics but also the large number of people anticipated to make a move to Horry County in the coming years.

Debra Herrmann, who lives in Surfside Beach, felt the effects of that growing demand herself when she became ill in January and had to visit a local emergency room.

"They were so busy that I could hear the nurse's station - the room I was in - and every time they hung up from a call, another call would come in. It was a constant barrage of calls. It took probably several hours where it should've taken 30 minutes," she recalled.

However, she gives hospital staff credit for their hustle through an otherwise busy day."The nurses and doctors were so attentive that they'd keep coming in and making sure I was OK and apologizing that they were just so overwhelmed with calls. They couldn't stop and take care of everybody individually," she said.

Health care systems with hospitals in Horry County - including Conway Medical Center, McLeod Health, and Grand Strand Health - have collectively invested more than $600 million in Horry County since 2015. Those investments include new facilities, expanded services, health care providers, and the latest technology.

Tidelands Health, meanwhile, has invested $90.7 million in recent years. While officials say approximately 60% of patients it serves are from Horry County, its hospitals are located in Georgetown County. However, it has a number of medical offices and complexes in Horry County.McLeod Health Seacoast Administrator Monica Vehige says its health system is taking a proactive approach to growth through a strategic plan that looks at the county's future through 2030. Board members are expected to see those results this month. McLeod Health projections for its two Horry County facilities -- McLeod Loris and McLeod Seacoast -- tell the story.

"What we projected that was going to be the case in 2023, we actually hit in 2018. We're seeing (patient counts) about five years prior to what the projection is," she explained.Average bed occupancy nearly doubled in two years at McLeod Loris and McLeod Seacoast from 80 to 140. Occupancy was also up at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center to 181,500 patients served in 2020 and Conway Medical Center to 285,785.

"If you would have told me we would have started hitting that 100 % growth, even if it was five times a month, I would've lost every bed available," she said.

Getting a hospital up and running is much easier said than done, Vehige explained during an interview with News13. The planning process, alone, can take years -- between getting the state to approve a Certificate of Need, a potential appeals process, land acquisition, and permits.

She says a slowdown in that process could have unintended consequences for you in the future."If we don't start approving beds, we're going to be the second-largest county (in South Carolina) with not enough beds," she explained, when discussing future population demographics in Horry County.

There are several projects across the area's major health systems to address that need and an uptick in demand for outpatient services. Health systems told News13 a big goal of these projects is to give patients -- current and future -- better access to health services in or near their community.

- McLeod Seacoast received approval to add 50 additional beds to its patient tower it expanded in 2018. It is also waiting on state approval to build a 48-bed hospital at its Carolina Forest medical complex.

- Conway Medical Center's certificate of need was recently approved by the state for the transfer of 50 beds from its main hospital on Singleton Ridge Road to a new facility it intends to build off International Drive.

- Grand Strand Health is building a $10 million emergency facility in front of Carolina Forest, near US-501.