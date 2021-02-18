Exact cause of North Myrtle Beach Flea Market fire unknown

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The cause of a fire at North Myrtle Beach Flea Market is unknown, despite the fire being ruled accidental, according to an investigation report obtained by News13.

Investigators said they are unable to determine the exact cause of the fire due to the extensive amount of damage to the building, according to documents.

Documents show the person who called 911 was in the building working to set up an area for the market that weekend when they saw some smoke near the ceiling fan. The person discovered the fire was coming from one of the retail stalls. By the time the person got the fire extinguisher, the fire was too big, officials said.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

The property manager also tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher but it got too big, according to the documents.

One person was treated on scene for minor injuries.