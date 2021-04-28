Exclusive: Daughters of murdered Murrells Inlet man want justice for their dad

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Daughters of a murdered Murrells Inlet man said they can’t rest until his killer is found.

Police said Hubert “Lee” Clodfelter was murdered between 2017 and 2018. His body was found in June 2019 underneath his mobile home at the Myrtle Beach Travel Park. His wife is charged in connection with his death, but police have not yet charged anyone with murder.

News13 spoke exclusively with the daughters who are now offering a reward of up to $9,000 for answers that lead to a murder charge. $8,000 of their own money is being offered. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry is offering up another $1,000.

Officials said the biggest challenge in this case is proving who killed Lee Clodfelter and where it happened. Family and friends last saw him alive in December 2016. His daughters are asking anyone with information to come forward and bring them peace.

Lynda Clinger and Karen Chappell said something wasn’t right when their father stopped returning calls. They said Clodfelter was a traveler by nature — but claim his wife Irene Clodfelter gave unbelievable excuses on his whereabouts. They claim she would answer his phone and give a reason for why he wasn’t heard from.

“We can’t believe her anymore and t hat’s when we really started an earnest to realize that something was grievously wrong,” Clinger said.

Police filed a missing persons report in March 2019. In June, the daughters traveled from Florida to Horry County. Owning the title of Clodfelter’s mobile home, the daughters went in looking for answers.

“Karen said ‘there’s one place we haven’t looked yet and it’s under the house,'”, Clinger said. “We went down there and we opened it up and we found dad and called 911.”

Reports show that Clodfelter was murdered, but a cause of death has not yet been released. Court documents show Irene lied to police about his traveling. She is charged in connection with the murder.

“Those charges remain,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said. “The two obstruction charges out of Georgetown and the accessory after the fact to murder in Horry.”

Clodfelter’s daughters hope someone saw or heard something between early 2017 and late 2018.

“I pray every day of my life that justice for my father is played out,” Clinger said.

“We want answers,” Chappell said. “I think any daughter would want answers. So justice. That’s what we want is justice.”

The daughters are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.

During the pandemic, jury trials were paused and Irene’s trial has been pushed back. Richardson told News13 a new date has not been set.