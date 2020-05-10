Explosion under investigation as one is taken to burn center: HCFR

SURFSIDE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded Saturday night to a ‘call involving an explosion.’
HCFR was dispatched around 7:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Mary Port Drive near Surfside Beach, the agency said online.
One person suffered burns and will be transported by medical helicopter to the burn center in Augusta, Georgia.
The explosion is under investigation, HCFR said. Count on News13 for updates.
