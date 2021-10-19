Extensive damage prompts city of Myrtle Beach to find new home for Grand Strand Humane Society

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach is searching for a new home for the Grand Strand Humane Society due to extensive damage at the existing facility on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

A pest company was able to remove rodents from the building but the damage was too extensive, according to the city. It said the money would be better spent on a new location.

The kennels in the rear of the building on Mr. Joe White Avenue are being cleaned and can be used for short-term housing of some shelter dogs. The kennels should be ready by Nov. 1, according to the city.

In July, the animal shelter was told by the City of Myrtle Beach to temporarily relocate due to a pest infestation and building repairs.

Anyone with a property that could be used can contact Brian Tucker at btucker@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or 843-918-1126. The city is looking for a property with parking and green space.