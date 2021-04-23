Extreme need for in-home caregivers leads to Myrtle Beach area agencies begging for help

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In-home health care services on the Grand Strand say there’s always been a shortage in this field but they noticed it getting worse about a year ago when the pandemic hit.

“The shortage is unreal. I’ve actually had an ad on indeed for months,” said Kelli Oleksy-Kiser, the office manager of We Care Home Care.

We Care Home Care located in Conway and Griswold Home Care located in Myrtle Beach said they’re not the only agencies in the area seeing this issue.

“It’s because a lot of our caregivers we had already or would be interested in the job, don’t want to go into the home,” said Mary Bartos, manager of Griswold Home Care.

Bartos said also because lots of businesses and restaurants are hiring right now, people can be picky of where they want to work. She also said another reason is that unemployment benefits are better than the pay of being an in-home caregiver.

“We are having a hard time getting in quality caregivers and there’s definitely the need is out there for clients needing services. Telling people they’re going on a waiting list because we don’t have the caregivers to staff it, is not something they really wanna hear,” Bartos said.

What is a in-home care giver?

The job of in-home caregiver is essential and Oleksy-Kiser said.

“I’m begging more people to come and help us and help the people in their community because that’s really what it is just supporting your community,” she said

“We take care of activities of daily living so anything that’s non-medical that a client is having a hard time with. Maybe it’s putting on their shoes and socks or having help in the shower. We can also take people to errands and doctor appointments,” Bartos said.

Bartos said it also could be something simple like going to a movie with someone and being their companion.

Why be an in-home care giver?

“It is really rewarding, to be able to help someone that really needs it. We have people that can’t even get themselves dressed so I always look at it is how I would feel if I was in that situation,” Oleksy-Kiser said.

“At the end of the day, you’re taking care of someone that can’t take care of themselves,” Bartos said.

Is a degree needed?

“You don’t have to have any background, you could just want to try something new. If you want to go into nursing, this could be a great thing for you to get your hands in and possibly get some credits or internship,” Oleksy-Kiser said

“you don’t have to have anything special, it’s not like you’re required to have your nurses license or anything like that, we do training and all of that,” she added.

Bartos and Oleksy-Kiser encourage anyone interested to give them a call. More information on that can be found on their websites below.

Griswold Home Care: 843-486-2522

We Care Home Care: 843-488-2972