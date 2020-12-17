F3 Grand Strand coin fundraiser donates $7,300 in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach Officer Jacob Hancher

F3 Grand Strand presents a check to the Myrtle Beach Police Department following a fundraiser in honor of fallen Officer Jacob Hancher. (Courtesy: F3 Grand Strand/F3 Foundation)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — F3 Grand Strand presented the Myrtle Beach Police Department with a $7,300 check Wednesday after the organization sold coins to honor a fallen officer.

The fundraiser was in honor of Officer Jacob Hancher, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in October. The money will be used to send members of Hancher’s shift to the Fallen Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. for National Police Week in May.

The coins were sold for $10 and are shaped like South Carolina. The coins included Hancher’s name, date of his end of watch and his badge number.