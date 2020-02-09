Fair in Myrtle Beach draws hundreds of crafters, benefits SC food bank

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The sixth annual Craft Fair Food Drive got underway Sunday in Myrtle Beach.

The show features over 100 crafters and draws more than 1,000 visitors, according to the city’s Twitter page.

The fair is being held at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center. Admission is the donation of a non-perishable food item or pet food item. Donations benefit the Low Country Food Bank.

Vendors sell things like wooden wares, pottery, quilts, glass art, among many other items.

The popular Craft Fair Food Drive is happening now at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center until 4:00 p.m. Admission is a donation of one non-perishable food item or pet food item. The show features more than 100 crafters and draws more than 1K visitors. #MyrtleBeach pic.twitter.com/cd7AOIAEJN — City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) February 9, 2020

The 2019 event drew over 1,500 people and collected 5,492 pounds of food.

The show is going on until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Latest Headlines