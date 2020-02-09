Fair in Myrtle Beach draws hundreds of crafters, benefits SC food bank

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: City of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The sixth annual Craft Fair Food Drive got underway Sunday in Myrtle Beach.

The show features over 100 crafters and draws more than 1,000 visitors, according to the city’s Twitter page.

The fair is being held at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center. Admission is the donation of a non-perishable food item or pet food item. Donations benefit the Low Country Food Bank.

Vendors sell things like wooden wares, pottery, quilts, glass art, among many other items.

The 2019 event drew over 1,500 people and collected 5,492 pounds of food.

The show is going on until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories