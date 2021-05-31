Fallen heroes honored during Memorial Day ceremonies across Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – It was a day for solemn tributes across the Grand Strand as community members took time out on Memorial Day to honor those who lost their lives in service to their country.

In Myrtle Beach, a veterans march along Ocean Boulevard, a Battlefield Cross ceremony at Burroughs and Chapin park and an annual ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center helped wrap up the city’s Military Appreciation Days, three days’ worth of events aimed at honoring those made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The final event Monday afternoon was a showing of the Memorial Day tribute and documentary film “The Major of St. Lo: The Story of Major Thomas D. Howie” at Grand 14 Cinemas at 4002 DeVille Street.

In North Myrtle Beach, more than 100 people gathered at the Memorial Gardens for an emotional ceremony. Those who spoke said Memorial Day is a time to remember who died while serving. But they said it’s also a time to pay tribute to those who have served, those who continue to serve and those who are still missing in action.

In Myrtle Beach, more than 50 veterans began the morning by marching from 16th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North, an event the city said originated with World War II veteran Jack Platt.

Monday morning’s ceremony at the convention center featured Retired Army Lt. Col. James “J.D.” Davis as the featured speaker. There was also a POW/MIA table ceremony, a laying of the wreath and the traditional playing of Taps.