Fallen Horry County officer Michael Ambrosino added to National Police Memorial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fallen Horry County police officer Cpl. Michael Ambrosino was added to the National Police Memorial, according to Mikayla Moskov with the Horry County Police Department.

The event is virtual but a physical event is set to happen in October, Moskov said.

Ambrosino died in August 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

Ambrosino was an officer with more than 32 years of service, the county said. He was with HCPD for more than seven years. He served on the South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol, Honor Guard, and Team Leader for the SWAT Negotiations Team.

A parking lot in Garden City was renamed in honor of Ambrosino in early May.