Fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher awarded Volunteer Firefighter of the Year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher on Thursday was awarded Volunteer Firefighter of the Year.

Hancher was given the award during a ceremony by Horry County Fire Rescue. Hancher’s mother and his colleague accepted the award on his behalf.

In addition to being a police officer, Hancher was also a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue and a parishioner at St. James in Conway.

The late Officer Jacob Hancher has been awarded with the Volunteer Firefighter of the Year award. @hcfirerescue @MBPDSC pic.twitter.com/qL7s3hmLVt — Maria DeBone (@MariaDeBoneTV) July 22, 2021

Hancher was killed in the line of duty in October 2020 in a shooting near Yaupon Drive. Hancher was a Community Service Officer for four years and was a police officer for less than one year. He was 23 years old.

