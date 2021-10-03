Fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher honored at events one year after his death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Several events are scheduled Sunday to honor Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher a year after he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call.

A dedication ceremony is planned for 11:30 a.m. at the Waterway Palms Neighborhood in Myrtle Beach, where a portion of River Oaks Drive is being renamed in his honor. Then, at 1:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach police will be dedicating a memorial stone at the fountain located across from the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, located at 1101 North Oak Street.

Earlier Sunday, Hancher was remembered during Mass at the St. James Catholic Church in Conway, where a mural was also dedicated in his honor.

On Saturday, members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department joined members of Hancher’s family in the Waterway Palms Neighborhood to dedicate a playground in his memory.