Families celebrate Labor Day, end of summer in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and many on vacation spent the day at the beach.

“Oh, it’s wonderful,” vacationer Cindy Blanton said. [We] could not wait to get here.”

People gathered for a good time in the water, in the sand, on the boardwalk or on the beach volleyball courts. Joe Goodwin, Myrtle Beach volleyball director, said today’s activities at the beach were just for fun without serious competition.

“We’re just here to have a good time,” Goodwin said. “It’s really just a volleyball party, and we’re just playing pickup games today, enjoying the day off not having to work.”

Labor Day Monday capped off a weekend of perfect vacation weather.

“Saturday, Sunday, today it’s all been great weather,” vacationer Lino Garcia said. “No rain. Like I said, just having a good time.”

The long weekend shortened the work week, but some wished it lasted just a bit longer.

“Now it’s time to go back to work,” Tamika Hopkins, from Georgia, said. “Even though I don’t want to, I have to go back.”

Anupriya Kumar was vacationing in Myrtle Beach with her husband and two sons. They spent Monday at the beach before traveling back home Tuesday and returning to work Wednesday.

Kumar said she’s not excited to return to work but said the vacation would not be possible without it.

“We also obviously have to work to have a vacation like this, so it’s just to have a balanced life,” Kumar said.

Kumar said the long weekend was the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that she and her family have traveled to take some time off for themselves.

“It’s very wonderful especially after the pandemic,” Kumar said. “We haven’t been outside for more than one and a half years, and we thought it’s a perfect day to get out and we are really having fun, especially outdoors with family, no worry about work or school. It’s really good.”

While some are heading back home and back to work and school, some will still be in Myrtle Beach on vacation throughout the week.

“[We’re] here until Friday, and then we return home and go back to our daily lives of work and boredom,” Blanton said.