Families in Dillon, Marlboro counties going hungry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Harvest Hope is joining Feeding America to raise awareness of the 700,000 people who struggle with food insecurity in South Carolina.

Of those, some in Pee Dee counties have the highest need.

Nexstar Media Group, WBTW’s parent company, is highlighting food insecurity across the nation for Hunger Action Month.

“Hunger has always been prevalent here, but what we are seeing is the root cause issues that drive hunger are being exemplified throughout COVID,” said Erinn Rowe, CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank.

It has been an unconventional year and a half for food banks across the nation, including Harvest Hope Food Bank, as it works to fill the need of hundreds of families during the pandemic.

“As economies have changed, as schools have closed, and opened, we are seeing different shifts of people who need us,” Rowe said.

Harvest Hope has gotten creative in how to get food to its neighbors. Those efforts have included moving distribution outside and not holding in-person meetings. It has also had to combat fewer donations due to the pandemic.

Mobile food pantries have reached about 200 to 250 families each.

The greatest need is in Marlboro and Dillon counties, according to Nichole Echols, the Pee Dee branch’s executive director.

“During Hunger Action Month, we really bring our community together, and we can’t end hunger in South Carolina without the help of everyone,” Rowe said.

To join the effort, click here or call the Pee Dee branch at 843-661-0826.