Family, friends, law enforcement officers gather for Georgetown Co. Sheriff Lane Cribb’s funeral

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Longtime Georgetown County Sheriff, Lane Cribb was laid to rest on Sunday after friends, family and law enforcement personnel gathered for his funeral at First Baptist Church in Georgetown.

Sheriff Cribb passed away September 19 at the age of 73 following a brief illness.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office website, Sheriff Cribb started his career in Law Enforcement with the South Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control as an investigator in 1973. He then worked as a Criminal Investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, until he returned home to work as an Investigator with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Cribb was elected Sheriff of Georgetown County in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012.

Many of the speakers at the funeral service spoke about Sheriff Cribb’s successful career and the legacy he will leave behind.

“Folks, we have lost a good leader. He has taught us so much and his legacy will live on forever,” Horry County Sheriff, Phillip Thompson said.

“From somebody totally removed from law enforcement, through Lane I could see more what he was as a peacemaker. He could build that bridge between you and me,” brother-in-law, Howard Henry said.

During the funeral, Sheriff Thompson spoke about how Sheriff Cribb taught and mentored other sheriffs throughout his career.

“That’s what Lane was, he was that special guy who had that special ability to make you feel so comfortable around him and with him.” Sheriff Thompson said.

“But with a person as unassuming as he was, how was he successful? Because he was genuine, he was a real person, and if you spent more than five minutes with him, you got it,” Assistant Sheriff of the GCSO, Carter Weaver said.

Sheriff Cribb was laid to rest at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.