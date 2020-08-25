Family of Cpl. Ambrosino releases statement after his death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of Cpl. Ambrosino released a statement after his death Wednesday from a battle with COVID-19.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to reach out to our family, offer assistance, and share a little about their experiences over the years with Mike,” the family said. “It’s touching how kind and generous people truly are.

“While we haven’t read every letter or comment yet, or returned every call, hearing about Mike and the people he reached on so many different levels makes us incredibly proud of him. To know that he made a difference in the lives of others is a light in the darkness. It doesn’t make the loss acceptable, but it does help the pain.

“It’s hard for us right now. The beautiful stories make us laugh and smile, but they also hurt because it means Mike isn’t here, and truthfully we would trade all of it in a minute if it would bring him back.

COVID-19 took Mike, and it took our ability to mourn fully with everyone who meant so much to him, but it cannot and will not take out memories. Those live on forever, just like our love for him.”

There will be a livestreamed, private ceremony at Goldfinch’s Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet Tuesday at 9 a.m. and a procession to Myrtle Beach State Park will follow.

HCPD motorcycle units, patrol units, family vehicles, and public safety partner vehicles will proceed according to the following directions:

– Turn left onto Highway 17 Bypass at the Garden City Connector

– Continue on Highway 17 Bypass

– Exit Highway 17 Bypass onto Dick Pond Road

– Continue on Dick Pond Road

– Turn left at Highway 17 Business

– Turn right into Myrtle Beach State Park

The family will pour a mix of sand, shells and flower petals into the ocean where Ambrosino loved to spend most of his time.