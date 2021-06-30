Family of Heather Elvis holds prayer vigil, fundraiser on her 28th birthday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of Heather Elvis held a prayer vigil and fundraiser Wednesday on her 28th birthday.

Heather Elvis, then 20 years old, went missing in 2013 but hasn’t been found. News13 spoke with Heather Elvis’ mother about how they’re celebrating her 28th birthday.

Heather Elvis’ car was found on Dec. 18, 2013 at Peachtree Landing. She has not been heard from since. Now her family is advocating so everyone knows how to stay safe.

“Don’t be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Debbi Elvis, Heather Elvis’ mother. “No middle of the night stuff, no dark lonely places by yourself. But the person she went to meet was somebody that she loved, somebody that she had a relationship with, that she trusted.”

Investigators believe Heather Elvis was in a relationship with Sidney Moorer, leading to motive for her disappearance. Sidney Moorer was sentenced to 30 years for kidnapping and obstruction of justice. His wife, Tammy Moorer, was sentenced to 30 years for kidnapping.

In December, Sidney Moorer asked the Supreme Court to overturn his conviction on his obstruction of justice charge, claiming his lying to investigators caused a more thorough investigation as opposed to if he told them the truth. His previous appeal before that was denied.

Debbie Elvis wanted to commemorate her daughter’s 28th birthday by holding an event with safety information and resources to prevent circumstances that lead to missing persons cases.

“Helping other people brings a kind of joy,” Debbi Elvis said. “It doesn’t cover up the hurt but it helps to keep the focus off of it.”

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the CUE Center for Missing Persons, which provides resources to families of those who are missing.

“No matter what age,” said Monica Caison, Founder of the CUE Center for Missing Persons. “The families go through the same struggle of where are they, where are they, but that’s what we’re there for, to continue to support them.”

Caison was a part of the original search team for Heather Elvis. She said events like this help keep information out there.

“It’s not just this day that’s a birthday, it’s not that anniversary, it’s everyday that’s something you’re constantly reminded,” Caison said. “You have that empty chair.”

Heather Elvis’ family said community members can help by visiting the Find Heather Elvis Facebook page.