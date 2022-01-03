Family of Myrtle Beach woman killed when car crashed into building sues driver, property owners

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of a Myrtle Beach woman who was killed after a car crashed into a medical building on 82nd Parkway in July 2020 filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Delaware-based owners of the building and the woman who crashed her car into the front entrance.

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 21 by the family of 86-year-old Sue Bryan Cox, accuses the property owners of failing to maintain a safe environment for patients at the building. According to the lawsuit, the property owners, United 945 82nd Parkway Fee, LLC, failed to install crash-rated barriers that would protect pedestrians and the entryway from vehicles.

The property owners also failed to notify anyone of imminent danger and failed to inspect the site to find the hazardous condition — or to fix the problem if it was known, according to the lawsuit.

The family also accuses the woman who crashed her car of not maintaining control of her vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, and failing to either maintain or use her brakes, according to the lawsuit.

The family claims that the actions of the property owners and the woman who crashed led to the death of Cox.

The family is seeking unspecified damages, according to the lawsuit. United 945 82nd Parkway Fee, LLC could not be reached for comment.

The woman who crashed her car did not face any charges in connection with the crash at the time. News13 has reached out to police for an update.