Family of Officer Jacob Hancher hopes his death brings peace to the community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of Officer Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call, hopes his death can bring peace to the community, according to a close family friend.

Marti Schutte, who’s a close friend of Officer Jacob Hancher’s family was with his family Monday night. She said the family hopes that if anything comes out of Officer Hancher’s death, it would bring peace to the community.

Schutte is a close friend of Officer Jacob Hancher’s mother and watched Hancher grow up. She shares a statement from his family to the community:

“I just wish for his death to mean something. Jacob had a servant’s heart. He would want to bring peace and unity to his community, if anything can come from this I hope it’s peace.”

Family and friends say they will always remember Officer Jacob Hancher’s servant’s heart.

“He always had a smile on his face,” Schutte said. “Things I heard being with the family yesterday was he would walk in a room and light it up. He would go around and introduce himself and talk to every person in the room.”

His love of serving started at a young age.

“He loved the police force, that is all he ever wanted to do,” Schutte said. “When he was little, he wanted to be a firefighter.”

As Hancher grew up, his passion grew stronger.

“His senior picture from high school he had brought a fireman hat as a prop,” Schutte said.

In addition to serving the community, family and friends say Hancher also served in church and on mission trips.

“He loved the tradition, he loved the police force,”Schutte said. “He loved the community and died doing what he wanted to do.”

Shutte said the family thanks the community for its support and prayers.

A public visitation will be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a public funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m., also at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The family also requests blue ribbons be tied around the community to honor him.