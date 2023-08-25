HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Today marks ten years since Zachary Malinowski went missing in Aynor and he has still not been found.

The Cue Center for Missing Persons said the last tip they received was in 2017 and it was dead-end.

Malinowski went missing on August 25th, 2013, after playing basketball with a few friends and dropping his friends off to get something to eat and was never seen again.

A few days later, a family member found his 1996 Chevy in the woods off of Valley Forge Road near Aynor. His car was burned, and his iPad was eventually found.

Monica Caison is the founder of the Cue Center and since his disappearance 10 years ago, they’ve worked closely with his family. She said they’ve held numerous campaign events and put out flyers to keep his name known.

She said it has been especially hard on Malinowski’s mom and it’s a mental and physical struggle to keep fighting for your loved one after a decade has gone by.

Caison said she is confident someone out there knows something.

“Tell what you know,” she said. “Bring some peace to this family so she can bring her child back to West Virginia and bury him with some kind of honor and family and be at rest. These families live in almost a hostage situation when they can’t find their missing loved one.”

Horry County Police Department said the case is still open but is cold. Anyone who knows anything about his disappearance is asked to call their tipline at 843-915-8477. You can also leave a tip anonymously.