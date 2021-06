MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach is shut down due to a crash, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The crash happened in the area of Nevers Street. There is no information on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

TRAFFIC UPDATE:

Farrow Parkway is shut down currently due to a motor vehicle accident. Please take alternate routes at this time. pic.twitter.com/HvJLT5I0Z0 — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) June 17, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.