FBI recognizes three Horry County officers

CONWAY, SC (WTBW) – Three Horry County officers received recognition from the FBI Friday for their work in curbing crime across the county.

The FBI office in Myrtle Beach awarded the trio with Director’s Certificates.

Sgt. Treitler and Cpl. Fletcher were recognized for assisting the FBI in the fall. They helped apprehend a suspect into custody who was believed to be plotting an attack.

Det. Lent was honored for playing a role in ‘Operation: Rise and Shine,’ that led to 33 arrests in the county connected to drug, weapon and gang activity.

Congrats to the recipients!