Federal grand jury indicts Little River man accused in Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — A federal grand jury indicted a Little River man on charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol, according to documents filed in court Wednesday.

Nicholas Languerand was indicted on seven charges, according to documents. Those charges are civil disorder, assault, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds of buildings.

According to the FBI report, Languerand posted a picture on Instagram of himself with the comment, “‘Remember this day forever.’ I love you guys. Ask me about the….” He was shown in a red knit hat with black-and-white stripes and a black sweatshirt with the word “Georgia” in gold lettering.

Investigators said they recognized the same outfit, including the plaid shirt that can be seen under his sweatshirt, in a series of videos that show him near the tunnel entrance of the Lowe West Terrace, just below where his Instagram photo was taken. Languerand’s Instagram and Reddit accounts are both under the same name, “blessthisimmunity_17,” according to the FBI.

In a Reddit post, the report shows Languerand wrote: “My name is Nicholas Languerand and I am a proud Patriot. Where We Go One, We Go All. Only true fascists censor and slander the opposition. You are doing precisely what SS soldiers and sympathizers would’ve done to Jews in 1940s Germany. God is watching.”

The report goes on to describe more photos of a person resembling Languerand taken from videos: “In these publicly available photos and videos, the individual resembling LANGUERAND is throwing a variety of objects at the law enforcement officers defending the entrance to the Lower West Terrace tunnel. Among the objects thrown at law enforcement are what appears to be a large orange traffic barrier, a cannister of pepper spray, and a stick-like object. Two screenshots from one of these videos are shown below, and the individual resembling LANGUERAND is circled in red.”

Read the full indictment below: