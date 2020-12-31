Feeling lucky? Southern tradition says these foods could bring prosperity to the new year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As people get ready to ring in the new year, they fill their plates with foods Southern tradition says will bring good luck.

Among the “lucky” foods: cornbread, black-eyed peas, collard greens and pork.

“The black-eyed peas, the hoppin Johns, they represent coins and good luck, the cabbage and collards, they represent money and prosperity coming into the new year, they’re supposed to represent cash and then also the cornbread represents gold, again another good luck and prosperity, and then pork is considered good luck because the pigs always root forward for their food,” said Robert Camp, the manager of Simply Southern Smokehouse manager. “It’s all about moving forward and trying to have a better year.”



Camp said there is more of a demand for the superstitious food this year than in previous ones.

“We’ve been getting calls the past couple of days making sure that we’re going to be open and we’re going to have these items on our buffet,” he said.



Simply Southern is a buffet-style restaurant and had to close its dining room during the spring COVID-19 shutdown.

“We did curbside to try and just get through, but incredibly down in sales from last year to this year, we lost out on a lot of tourists coming into town,” he said.

Since then, he said the dining room has reopened to capacity, but customers are still required to wear gloves while going through the line and wear a mask until seated.

Simply Southern will open again on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.