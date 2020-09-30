FEMA grants extension for Surfside Beach Pier project

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — FEMA granted an extension for the Surfside Beach Pier project, according to Mayor Bob Hellyer.

Hellyer said the deadline to complete the project has been moved to June 30, 2021.

“This means that early next year, while we are in full construction mode of our new pier, we will have to file for another extension, if needed,” Hellyer said.

Last week, Hellyer said the project was in jeopardy if an extension wasn’t granted after a misunderstanding about the deadline. Town council believed construction had to start by Oct. 10; however, the project had to be completed by then.

A new contract was awarded Sept. 8 to Consensus Construction in a unanimous vote.

The contract was previously awarded to Orion Marine Construction in July, but in August, the vote was rescinded because the original bid “was not properly advertised as mandated by ordinance,” Hellyer said.

Hellyer and other council members filed a lawsuit in July against other council members, alleging the Freedom of Information Act was violated in the process.

The Surfside Beach Pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.