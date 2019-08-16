Fewer reported crashes in MB involving cars and bikes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The number of crashes involving cars and bicyclists are fewer than last year’s report.

Myrtle Beach police say 32 crashes have been reported this year compared to 40 crashes last year.

A new report conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says that cities utilizing multi-use roads are reporting fewer bike related crashes.

“[Multi-use roads] are used by both pedestrians that are walking and also bicyclists,” said Jerry Camacho, patrol officer and special operations traffic unit officer for the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“It’s safer because it keeps them off the roadway, so they don’t get entangled with vehicles crossing the roads or making turns.”

Multi-use roads are completely separated from traffic lanes usually by landscape.

Standard bike lanes are more risky for bicyclists due to the distance between riders and drivers.

Drivers are required to stay five feet away from bike lanes.

If there are no bike lanes or multi-uses roads around, cyclists must follow the laws of the road.

“Make sure you’re riding to the far right portion of the roadway with the flow of traffic. Giving the indications to stop or make a turn by using hand signals. Try to drive or ride predictably in a straight line,” said Camacho.

Police say bike safety lessons have encouraged cyclists to use the many bike lanes in Myrtle Beach instead of the road.

“The benefits of having those bike lanes in those high volume areas are that it gives people an opportunity to ride bicycles instead of motor vehicle. It brings down congestion,” said Camacho.