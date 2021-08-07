Fewer Spirit Airlines flights canceled Saturday at Myrtle Beach airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Passengers of Spirit Airlines flying in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport saw some improvement in service on Saturday, as the airline’s number of canceled flights dipped below 10 for the first time in several days.

As of 3:45 p.m. Saturday, four of the airlines’ 28 departing flights had been canceled, according to a list of scheduled flights on the airport’s website. Five of 28 arriving flights also were canceled, the website showed.

An advisory on the airline’s website on Saturday said: “We are experiencing a high volume of cancellations throughout our network, please check your email and flight status before going to the airport.”

Hundreds of Spirit passengers have experienced dayslong delays at the airport since Spirit began having problems early in the week that prompted the cancellation of dozens of flights. Similar problems have also been reported at other airports served by the airline.

According to FlightAware, 44% of Spirit flights were canceled Friday. That represents an improvement over Thursday when 56% of Spirit flights did not take off. Spirit said the airline should begin to catch back up over the weekend.

Earlier in the week, the airline said a perfect storm of factors combined to create the travel nightmare.

“What started with weather and its associated delays led to more and more crew members getting dislocated and being unable to fly their assigned trips,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement to News13. “Ultimately, the number of crews facing those issues outpaced our crew scheduling department’s capacity for getting them back in place.”