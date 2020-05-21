FGI reopens some courses along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Founders Group International has reopened some golf courses along the Grand Strand as coronavirus recovery efforts continue.

In March, FGI temporarily closed the following courses due to the virus outbreak: Aberdeen Country Club, Burning Ridge, Colonial Charters, Founders Club, River Club, Wild Wing, Willbrook Plantation and World Tour.

As of Wednesday, only Colonial Charters, Burning Ridge and Founders Club remain closed, according to an FGI spokesperson. The reopening of these facilities will be based on demand and the courses are being maintained during the closure “so the company has the ability to open any of the trio with just a couple of days notice.”

