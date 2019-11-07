‘Fields of Faith’ event held at Saint James High School

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The fifth annual “Fields of Faith” was held on Wednesday in Murrells Inlet.

The Saint James High School Student Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted the gathering.

The goal is to encourage students to lead and challenge other students to change the culture and take a stand against today’s pressures using their faith.

“We hear a lot of, not so positive things about teenagers. so when you come to an event like this it’s just tremendous for the people in the community to see our youth and what they are capable of doing,” said Damon Viele, FCAA Sponsor at Saint James High School.

The event at Saint James High School was one of more than 500 similar events across the country.

LATEST HEADLINES: