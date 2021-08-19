Filing period in Myrtle Beach mayoral race now open; Bethune files for re-election

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The filing period for Myrtle Beach mayor and three other city council positions opened Thursday.

Mayor Brenda Bethune submitted her paperwork for re-election and was the first to file. Council members Gregg Smith, Clyde “Mike” Lowder and Jackie Hatley also filed for re-election.

“I love it,” Bethune said of being Myrtle Beach mayor. “I’m still just as passionate today if not more so than I was four years ago, especially when I look at all the accomplishments that we’ve had, so today is a very exciting day for me.”

The mayoral race will be between at least 3 candidates. Bethune, retired Florence police officer Tammie B. Durant and Myrtle Beach photographer Gene Ho.

Durant filed to run for office Thursday afternoon. She said she “wants to be a voice for the voiceless.”

“I’ve seen so many things that need to be changed and addressed,” Durant said. “When you see so much, you just can’t sit back, being former law enforcement, and not do anything about it.”

Durant is concerned by the crime, drugs, homelessness and mental illness in the city that she said all feed off of one another.

Bethune said her time in office has brought positive change to some of those concerns.

“Over the past four years, we have a homelessness taskforce,” Bethune said. “We have an opioid taskforce, our addiction recovery outreach program, so we’re working very hard on those issues.”

Durant said she is looking forward to the race. Bethune said she is confident in her track record as mayor. Ho said he is going to file his paperwork next week.

Anyone else filing to run for mayor or for city council has until noon on Sept. 3. Election Day is Nov. 2.