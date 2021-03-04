‘Finally!’ Money and buyout options coming soon for those in flooded parts of Horry County

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW0 — Families living along the Intracoastal Waterway will soon have options for flood relief.

Their choices will be to participate in Horry County’s buyout program or to have homes raised later this year.

“Finally, because that’s what we need and that’s what we’ve been advocating for,” said Terri Straka who lives in the Rosewood community.

Horry County council member, Cam Crawford, says federal aid was approved and is now in the hands of the state. The county and state both applied for federal grants in 2018 to fund the buyout program.

“We will hear this month what [the state’s] determination is. They’re going to review our application, determine what areas they want to buy out, how much money we will get and will probably be done in rounds,” said Crawford.

Currently FEMA has yet to submit a final flood map for the county to approve.

Crawford says if communities along the ICW are included, they will have the option to raise homes with state funding.

Next week Crawford will submit a resolution to council to increase funding to raise homes.

“The amount to raise your home in most cases has exceeded 30 thousand dollars. I think if we could get it up to around 50 or 60 thousand dollars to help provide relief to people. Especially to those who maybe don’t want to leave the riverfront,” said Crawford.

People who live in flood prone areas say this is the answer many were hoping for.

“That would be great. Because it does cost probably around 80 thousand dollars to elevate your home. So yeah a lot of people would need that extra benefit,” said Straka.

Crawford says the county can also use the money for infrastructure efforts.

“The diversion canal, but again that’s more long term and really for folks in Socastee I’m looking for something more immediate,” said Crawford.

As far as the source of continuous flooding, Crawford doesn’t believe overdevelopment is the issue.

“If that is true then why don’t we flood during the actual event? If you notice the water comes later and it comes from North Carolina,” said Crawford.

